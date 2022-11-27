BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $3,168.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25420204 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

