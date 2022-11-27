Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Volume of $24.51 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $41.42 or 0.00250190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $796.74 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00681747 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00057090 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,236,233 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
