Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $39.84 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.84 or 0.00241983 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $766.39 million and $27.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,464.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00682948 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00056108 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,235,527 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
