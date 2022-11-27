Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $14.75 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $258.31 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.75 or 0.00089368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00251222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

