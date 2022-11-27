Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Birks Group stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.