Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Birks Group stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
Birks Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.