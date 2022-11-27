BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,904.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,913.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

