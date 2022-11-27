Berenberg Bank Boosts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,951.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,427.87. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). In related news, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

