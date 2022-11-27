Berenberg Bank Boosts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,951.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,427.87. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). In related news, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 over the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.