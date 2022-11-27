Berenberg Bank Boosts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 530

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6,642.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,714.29%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

