Berenberg Bank Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,580 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($18.68) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.91) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.37) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).
GSK Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,392.40 ($16.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a market cap of £56.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,277.43. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,365.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,535.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,411.26). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
