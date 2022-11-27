Benchmark Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $200.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.
Baidu Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
