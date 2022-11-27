Benchmark Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $200.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.