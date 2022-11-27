Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $134.30 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $134.30 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.69 or 0.07334439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.