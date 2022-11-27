Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.28 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Beldex has a market cap of $134.28 million and $2.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.47 or 0.07344650 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

