Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $343.28 million and $14.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

