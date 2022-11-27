Balancer (BAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $275.39 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $275.39 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00036596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.32 or 0.07850650 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00488584 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.82 or 0.29718024 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,726,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,589,162 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
