AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 164,783 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.81% of Backblaze worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 4.05 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.82 and a 1 year high of 26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.70 and a 200-day moving average of 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.20.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

