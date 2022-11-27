AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 418,262 AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 418,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

