AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.30% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nkarta by 71.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth about $565,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nkarta by 168.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 43.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter.

NKTX opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

