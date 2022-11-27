AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 187,006 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.50% of Sientra worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Up 2.0 %

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.