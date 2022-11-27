AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.