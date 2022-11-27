Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $117.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.20 or 0.00079688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00061411 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024365 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,704,916 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
