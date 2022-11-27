Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

