Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

