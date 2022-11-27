Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $237.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

