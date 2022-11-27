AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of AT&T worth $1,596,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,782,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

