Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.49% of Atrion worth $117,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $604.41 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $542.10 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

