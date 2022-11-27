Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $243.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day moving average is $213.03. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $401,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

