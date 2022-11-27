Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARVN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.