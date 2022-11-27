Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.