Ark Price Tops $0.29 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $40.71 million and $4.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006083 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,769,016 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

