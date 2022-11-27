Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

