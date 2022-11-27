Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.98 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $510,072.81 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

