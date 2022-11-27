Apoletto Ltd Has $4.65 Million Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Apoletto Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,428 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 1.3% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apoletto Ltd owned about 0.08% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 225,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,084 shares of company stock worth $2,801,756. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

