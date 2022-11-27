Ankr Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.24 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $217.78 million and $12.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,495.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00240433 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02277489 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,407,860.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

