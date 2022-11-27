Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.25) to GBX 3,165 ($37.42) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,685.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

