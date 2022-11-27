Analyzing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $214.48 million 2.46 -$30.58 million ($0.63) -21.14 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 7.94 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

OneSpan has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -11.33% -8.71% -5.69% Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

OneSpan beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. In addition, it offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud platform that simplify and secure user journeys; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. OneSpan Inc. was a former subsidiary of Guidewire Software, Inc.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

