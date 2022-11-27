Analyzing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -62.79% -43.74% SQZ Biotechnologies -355.20% -80.63% -40.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 2 3 3 0 2.13 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 233.04%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 415.72%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.83) -1.10 SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 2.88 -$68.74 million ($2.71) -0.98

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.