Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $66.81

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 54.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

