Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $78.08

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

