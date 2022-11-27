Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

