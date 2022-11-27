Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

