Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Amsc Asa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASCJF opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Amsc Asa has a 1 year low of 3.15 and a 1 year high of 4.70.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company is involved in the purchase and bareboat chartering of product tankers, shuttle tankers, and other vessels to operators and end users in the Jones Act market. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers and one shuttle tanker.

