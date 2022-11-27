Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Amsc Asa Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ASCJF opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Amsc Asa has a 1 year low of 3.15 and a 1 year high of 4.70.
About Amsc Asa
