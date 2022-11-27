Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $46.08 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00018648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.30048611 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,152 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.