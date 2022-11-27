AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
AMMO Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWWP opened at $26.00 on Friday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.
