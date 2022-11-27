AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

AMMO Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWWP opened at $26.00 on Friday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

