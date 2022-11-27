Amgen (AMG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.94 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.94 million and approximately $325,464.50 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11097663 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $199,060.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

