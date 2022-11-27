Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $160.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.75.
About Amerigo Resources
