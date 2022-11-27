American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.16.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.