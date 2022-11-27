American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

