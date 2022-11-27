Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

