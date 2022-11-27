Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

