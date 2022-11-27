Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 6,070 Shares of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 2.12% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALFA opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

