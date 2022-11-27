Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 6,070 Shares of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 2.12% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ALFA opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (ALFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.